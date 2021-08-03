Rwanda, Tanzania sign pact on ICT, health and immigration

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame in Kigali on August 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

  • The agreements give “new impetus to key infrastructure and investment projects of mutual benefits, particularly the Standard Gauge Railway line, milk production and improved port logistics,” President Kagame said.
  • President Samia reiterated the need to strengthen bilateral ties in trade and economy.

Tanzania and Rwanda Monday signed several bilateral agreements during President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s two-day visit to Kigali.

