Rwanda receives 133 more asylum seekers from Libya

Asylum seekers from Libya arrive in Rwanda in December 2020. A new batch of 133 asylum seekers from Libya has landed in Rwanda.

  • Out of the 4,000 people still in Libyan detention, more than 1,000 are eligible to be evacuated by UNHCR, but the process has been sluggish and complicated.

A new batch of 133 asylum seekers from Libya landed in Rwanda early Friday.

