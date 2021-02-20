Rwanda further eases Covid-19 restrictions

Kigali,

The Rwandan government said Friday that the current Covid-19 restrictions will be eased from February 23, with the reduction of curfew hours and the resumption of public offices in the capital city of Kigali.

Under the new measures effective from February 23 to March 15, movements will be prohibited between 8pm to 4am nationwide, and shortened from current 7pm to 4am, according to a Cabinet communique.

Public offices in Kigali, which have been required to be closed, will resume with essential staff at no more than 30 percent capacity, and all schools across the country will be allowed to open.

The government also decided to continue banning movements between Kigali and other places, except for essential services, medical reasons and tourism.

It also allowed the reopening of restaurants and cafes, with a 30 percent occupancy limit.

A lockdown was imposed in Kigali from Jan. 18 through Feb. 7 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city. The government has gradually lifted restrictive measures against COVID-19 in and outside the city since then.