Rwanda first African nation to get Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Covid vaccine

Covid vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  AFP

Rwanda on Wednesday became the first African country to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, with around 100,000 doses delivered in what the pharmaceutical giant hailed as a "milestone" for the continent.

