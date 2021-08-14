Rwanda launches door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination for vulnerable groups

Beneficiaries can call a toll-free number or consult community health workers nearby to get the vaccine.

What you need to know:

  • Dr Tharcisse Mpunga, Minister of State in Charge of Primary Healthcare, said that the reason for delivering the vaccines for vulnerable people to their homes was due to the high demand for jabs by young people.  

Rwanda has launched door-to-door Covid-19 vaccinations for vulnerable groups, including the elderly.

