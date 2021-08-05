Rwanda deploys 700 more troops to CAR ahead of Presidential visit to Kigali

Rwandan peacekeepers Central African Republic 

Rwandan peacekeepers at a polling station in Central African Republic on December 27, 2020. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Ange Iliza

What you need to know:

  • The troops were deployed following a request by the United Nations to reinforce its peacekeeping mission in the restive country, according to a statement issued by Rwanda’s Ministry of Defence.

Rwanda on Tuesday sent 700 more soldiers to the Central African Republic (CAR) to secure the main supply route connecting the capital Bangui to the border with Cameroon.

