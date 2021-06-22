Rwanda cancels weddings after rise in Covid-19 cases

Rwanda wedding

Rwanda on June 21, 2021 announced fresh restrictions including a ban on weddings as it struggles to contain a surge in coronavirus infections.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

Kigali

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. American election observer found dead in Ethiopia

  2. Covid-19: Number of patients in ICU jumps to 273

  3. Bitcoin drops under $30,000 for first time in five months

  4. Turkey fronts ‘new approaches’ to diplomacy in latest pitch to Africa, world

  5. Ousted KTDA bosses sue Munya, Matiang'i

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.