Rwanda arrests 13 suspected of plotting 'terrorist' attacks

The suspects were arrested with bomb-making materials including explosives, wires, nails and phones, Rwandan National Police said in a statement.

By  AFP

Rwandan police said on Friday they had arrested 13 people suspected of plotting "terrorist" attacks in the capital Kigali and paraded them before the media.

