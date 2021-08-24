Red Cross worker killed in restive Anglophone region of Cameroon

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has confirmed the killing of one of its foreign workers in the restive Anglophone region of Cameroon.

Diomède Nzobambona, a 62-year-old Canadian, died on Monday following injuries he sustained on Sunday during an attack in Bamenda in the north west region of the country, ICRC said in a statement, indicating that the circumstances of his death were yet to be clarified and no further information could be given.

"Words are not enough to express our immense sadness nor to soothe the grief of his family and loved ones. We send them our sincere condolences and the expression of our deepest sympathy," said Markus Brudermann, the head of the delegation for the ICRC in Cameroon.

Diomede, the statement said, was in Bamenda to provide humanitarian assistance to communities affected by armed violence. His death marks an escalation of attacks on humanitarian workers in the conflict-ridden north west and south west regions of the central African country.

Insurgency

The English speaking north west and south west regions of Cameroon have been dogged by an insurgency for four years now.

Armed separatists pushing for the secession of the English speaking regions from the majority French-speaking Cameroon have been battling government troops since declaring the independence of a new country they want called Ambazonia — made up of the two English-speaking regions.

On Sunday, a female worshipper was shot dead and a pastor injured when men in military uniform fired bullets at a church during a church service in Bali, 12 kilometres south of Bamenda, the north west regional capital.

An ambush by armed separatists in the same locality last month killed five police officers.

Earlier on Friday, a seven-year-old primary school pupil was killed in Kumbo, 108 kilometres west of Bamenda.