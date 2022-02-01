Rebels kill 4 Senegalese soldiers, hold 7 hostage in The Gambia

Senegalese soldiers

Senegalese soldiers patrol the area close to the Senegal-Gambia border near Karang on January 20, 2017.
 

Photo credit: Seylou | AFP

By  AFP

Separatist rebels have killed four Senegalese soldiers and are holding seven hostage after a clash on the border between Senegal and The Gambia last week, the Senegalese army said in a statement.

