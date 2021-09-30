Ramaphosa says to speak to UK PM over Covid travel curbs

Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Photo credit: Themba Hadebe | Pool | AFP

By  AFP

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said he was due to speak to Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the UK imposed severe travel restrictions for travellers arriving from South Africa.

