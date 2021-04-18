Ramadhan traditions in Sudan fade away amid Covid-19 pressures

Ramadhan in Sudan

Sudanese protesters gather to break their fast outside the army headquarters in Khartoum on May 7, 2019, on the second day of the holy Muslim month of Ramadhan. 

Photo credit: Ashraf Shazly | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Khartoum,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 13-year-old attains top grades from hospital ward

  2. PRIME Why Raila is the man to watch in 2022

  3. PRIME Poll: Kenya headed in the wrong direction 

  4. Key to conclusion of Jennifer Wambua murder probe

  5. Cuban party electing new leaders amid generational shift

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.