Raila Odinga eulogises Uganda ex-minister Aggrey Awori

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has described Uganda’s former ICT minister Aggrey Awori, who succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday, as a true manifestation of the spirit of East African integration and Pan-Africanism.

In his condolence message to Aggrey’s brother, former Vice President Moody Awori, Mr Odinga reminisced on the Odinga and Awori families' long history of friendship that started with their parents, Jaromogi Oginga Odinga and Jeremiah Musungu Awori, the pioneer African Canon of the Anglican Church in Kenya.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga confers with Moody Awori on August 14, 2009 after the laying of a foundation stone of Professor Nelson Awori Centre along Ralph Bunche. The centre was built to honour Mr Awori's brother, who was a doctor at the Nairobi Hospital. Photo credit: File | Fredrick Onyango | Nation Media Group

“As a young boy, I witnessed Canon Awori as a constant presence at our home to offer prayers whenever Jaramogi had a function. Out of the large Awori family, Aggrey became my closest friend out of these initial ties. We join the Awori family and the people from all around the region in giving thanks for Agrgey's remarkable life of service particularly to Kenya and Uganda,” Mr Odinga wrote in a letter he tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

The ODM leader said he worked with Aggrey at the University of Nairobi, and witnessed him start the now famous school of journalism from scratch.

“He had come back to his Kenyan roots when Uganda became too hostile under Idi Amin's dictatorship,” Mr Odinga added.

Mama @IdaOdinga and I have been deeply saddened by the passing of our long-standing family friend Hon. Aggrey Awori.



Aggrey was a true manifestation of the spirit of East African integration and Pan- Africanism. pic.twitter.com/Kaq7sDEPp5 — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 6, 2021

Awori, 82, died at TMR International Hospital in Naalya, outside Kampala.

Harvard-educated, an unsuccessful presidential contender and long-term opposition legislator, Awori distinguished himself in track and field events, scaling the heights to participate in the Summer Olympics of 1960 and 1964.

“If anybody comes up with a proposal to remove the age limit, I would say godspeed”



Deceased politician Aggrey Awori said in 2017 as he rallied Parliament to lift the age limit, a move that would allow President Museveni to contest for Presidency beyond 75 years. #NTVNews pic.twitter.com/BidEhffHYq — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 6, 2021