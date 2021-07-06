Raila Odinga eulogises Uganda ex-minister Aggrey Awori
What you need to know:
- Awori, 82, died at TMR International Hospital in Naalya, outside Kampala.
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has described Uganda’s former ICT minister Aggrey Awori, who succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday, as a true manifestation of the spirit of East African integration and Pan-Africanism.
In his condolence message to Aggrey’s brother, former Vice President Moody Awori, Mr Odinga reminisced on the Odinga and Awori families' long history of friendship that started with their parents, Jaromogi Oginga Odinga and Jeremiah Musungu Awori, the pioneer African Canon of the Anglican Church in Kenya.
“As a young boy, I witnessed Canon Awori as a constant presence at our home to offer prayers whenever Jaramogi had a function. Out of the large Awori family, Aggrey became my closest friend out of these initial ties. We join the Awori family and the people from all around the region in giving thanks for Agrgey's remarkable life of service particularly to Kenya and Uganda,” Mr Odinga wrote in a letter he tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.
The ODM leader said he worked with Aggrey at the University of Nairobi, and witnessed him start the now famous school of journalism from scratch.
“He had come back to his Kenyan roots when Uganda became too hostile under Idi Amin's dictatorship,” Mr Odinga added.
Awori, 82, died at TMR International Hospital in Naalya, outside Kampala.
Harvard-educated, an unsuccessful presidential contender and long-term opposition legislator, Awori distinguished himself in track and field events, scaling the heights to participate in the Summer Olympics of 1960 and 1964.