Raiders kill at least 15 civilians in western Niger

Niger attacks

People take shelter in Ouallam town, 90 km north of Niamey the capital of Niger due to the terror attack.

Photo credit: Balima Boureima | AFP

By  AFP

At least 10 people were killed Thursday in Niger's western Tillaberi province, where civilians are increasingly falling prey to attacks blamed on jihadists, local officials told AFP.

