Qatari special envoy in Somalia over electoral impasse

Somali MPs

Somali MPs attend a special assembly where the president was requesting for abandonment of the two-year extension of his presidential term and immediate elections to ease the recent political crisis at Villa Hargeisa in Mogadishu on May 1, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP
By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Before his arrival in Mogadishu, he was in Somaliland where he met President Bihi. 
  • Dr al-Qahtani is well known in Doha and Washington for steering negotiations between the Taliban and the Afhani government which would allow US forces to depart without leaving a security gap.

Qatar has sent a special envoy from the office of the Foreign Minister, Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, to Somalia to engage with the country's political rivals in what could be a change in tack for the Gulf country that has been siding with President Mohamed Farmaajo.

