President Museveni promotes 40 senior UPDF generals to different ranks

Juba,

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni on Friday promoted 40 senior generals and senior officers of Uganda People’s Defense Forces as part of efforts aimed at military advancement.

A press statement seen byThe EastAfrican said that President Museveni, who is also UPDF’s commander in chief, promoted seven brigadier-generals to the rank of major-general.

Among those promoted to the rank of major-general were brigadier-generals David Kyomukama Kasura, David K Wakaalo, Michael Ondoga, Dick Olum Prit, Kayanja Muhanga and Octavis Butuuro, and Major Francis Takirwa.

Maj-Gen Kyomukama heads Uganda’s National Institute of Leadership.

Also promoted was Maj-Gen Tom Kaboyo, who previously chaired UPDF’s Disciplinary Court Unit.

Col Coleb Mugisha and Col Eriazile Sake Okolong were among colonels promoted to the rank of major-general.

According to some observers, the promotions were a reward for some military generals and officers who served President Museveni’s political interests, especially during the national elections held on January 14.

It is said that the recently promoted Maj Gen Kayanja, who was appointed Kampala's security operation coordinator during the elections, ensure a peaceful process.

In addition, the recently appointed Maj-Gen Dick Olum and Michael Ondoga properly managed the security operations in northern Uganda during the polls, while Brig-Gen Katungi, who leads military police, ensured peaceful co-existence in Kampala’s Metropolitan Area during elections.