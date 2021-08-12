President Lungu, rival Hichilema cast ballots in high-stakes Zambia poll

Zambia's incumbent president Edgar Lungu casts his vote at a polling station in Lusaka on August 12, 2021, as they country holds presidential and legislative elections.

Photo credit: Patrick Meinhardt | AFP

By  Michael Chawe

Correspondent in Lusaka, Zambia

Nation Media Group

President Edgar Lungu (64) and his main rival, long-time nemesis and business tycoon Hakainde Hichilema (59), have cast their ballots in what promises to be a closely contested election. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.