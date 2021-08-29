President Hakainde Hichilema sacks Zambia's military, police chiefs

Hakainde Hichilema

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema during a press briefing at his residence in Lusaka on August 11, 2021. He has appointed new military chiefs and replaced all police commissioners.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Zambia's newly-elected President Hakainde Hichilema on Sunday appointed new military chiefs and replaced all police commissioners after promising to end the previous regime's heavy-handedness.

