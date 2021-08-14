President Edgar Lungu declares Zambian general elections 'not free and fair'

Zambia's incumbent president Edgar Lungu casts his vote at a polling station in Lusaka on August 12, 2021, as they country holds presidential and legislative elections.

Photo credit: Patrick Meinhardt | AFP

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has declared Thursday's presidential and parliamentary election "not free and fair" after incidents of violence in three provinces.

