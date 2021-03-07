President Buhari, VP take Covid-19 vaccine as Nigeria campaign begins

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari shows his Covid-19 vaccination certificate after receiving his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the presidential villa in Abuja, on March 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon | AFP

By  Mohammed Momoh

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Buhari described his decision to be publicly inoculated as ‘‘a demonstration of leadership and faith in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines”.

Abuja,

