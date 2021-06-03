Police arrest mastermind of Uganda naked prison break

A joint force of Ugandan police and army personnel have arrested the alleged mastermind of a prison break that saw more than 200 inmates, most of them naked, escape in September last year.

224 inmates had escaped from Moroto Prison after overpowering warders and accessing the armoury, where they made off with 15 guns and 480 bullets before fleeing naked into the surrounding hills.

Mr Michael Longole, the Karamoja regional police spokesperson, told Daily Monitor Wednesday that the joint force has been trailing the suspect until Monday when his hideout was discovered.

He identified the suspect as Michael Moore, who was on remand for various offences.

“We arrested him on Monday in Katanga Ward in Moroto Municipality following a tip-off from a community member,” he said.

Mr Longole said the suspect had escaped from the prison with a machine gun and 31 bullets, adding that he confessed to having the gun and also being involved in terrorising and killing people in Moroto Municipality.

The suspect is currently under the army's custody where he is undergoing interrogation.

Mr Moore will be charged with escape from prison, robbery, murder and illegal possession of firearms.

The Ugandan military says its focus is to ensure all guns that fell in the hands of escapees are recovered. It also called upon the community to work hand-in-hand with security personnel to ensure all escapees are rearrested.

Re-arrested

Two escapees from Moroto Prison were arrested in Katwe, Kampala, in October last year.

A police constable who was on routine patrol suspected Paul Lopusil and Lotin Longoli to habour ill motives, but when he attempted to talk to them, one fled.

He arrested Mr Lopusil who was taken to the police station for interrogation, where it was established that he was one of the Moroto escapees. Mr Lopusil, who was staying in a lodge in Katwe, directed police officers to where his colleague was residing.