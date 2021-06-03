Police arrest mastermind of Uganda naked prison break

Police officers pursue inmates who escaped from Moroto Prison on September 16, 2020. 

Photo credit: File
By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The suspect is currently under UPDF custody, where he is being interrogated.


A joint force of Ugandan police and army personnel have arrested the alleged mastermind of a prison break that saw more than 200 inmates, most of them naked, escape in September last year.

