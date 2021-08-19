Palestine cheers SADC move to reject Israel at AU

African Union

The African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. 

Photo credit: Michael Tewelde | AFP

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

Palestine has welcomed a decision by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to reject Israel’s admission to the African Union (AU) as an observer.

