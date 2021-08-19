Palestine cheers SADC move to reject Israel at AU

Palestine has welcomed a decision by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to reject Israel’s admission to the African Union (AU) as an observer.

In a statement released Thursday through its embassy in Nairobi, Palestine welcomed the position of Southern African countries as "principled" and "in line with international law". Palestine said it reflected their long, shared history of solidarity and struggle against colonialism and oppression.

“The State of Palestine expresses its deep gratitude to SADC members for their moral and political leadership and for honouring Africa's legacy against colonialism," the statement said.

After holding their 41st ordinary summit in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe on Wednesday, SADC’s Heads of States expressed concern and objected to the unilateral decision taken by the AU Commission to grant Israel observer status.

The membership allows Israel to participate in certain activities of the AU, although it cannot have a vote on matters.

“This resolute objection, together with other states’ objections, will serve as a stark reminder that colonial occupation, racism, and endemic violations of international law, which continue to shackle Palestine, must not be rewarded or appeased,” Palestine's statement added.

Palestine further called on all other African countries to join SADC in “being the standard-bearer in the Palestinian struggle” and to lead international efforts to end Israel’s colonial occupation and apartheid regime.

Israel was last month re-admitted to the AU fold after two decades in the cold.