Over 5,000 Nigerian refugees head home as repatriation starts

Nigerian refugees

There are more than 49,800 Nigerian refugees in Cameroon, 120,000 in Chad and 49,000 in Niger.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Mohammed Momoh

Nation Media Group

At least 5,000 Nigerian refugees have been repatriated from Cameroon at the start of a voluntary programme that seeks to evacuate the more than 200,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries because of Boko Haram insurgency.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenyans jailed for illegal entry into Tanzania

  2. Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

  3. PRIME Omar Lali’s Sh250,000 a month stipend from Keroche heiress

  4. Libyan soldiers free 120 migrants from captors

  5. PRIME Kenya approves use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.