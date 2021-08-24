Outcry over Samia Suluhu's 'flat-chested' women footballers remark

President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has come under fire for remarks about women footballers having "flat chests" and suggesting they would not be attractive candidates for marriage. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.