Outcry in Côte d'Ivoire over televised 'rape demonstration'

Sexual violence

There are no official statistics on rape in Côte d'Ivoire.

What you need to know:

  • The show saw host Yves de M'Bella laughing as he handed his guest a mannequin.
  • He helped the former rapist to lay the dummy on the ground and asked him to explain in detail how he raped his victims.

A TV channel in Côte d'Ivoire apologised Tuesday after airing a show in which a man presented as an ex-rapist showed how he assaulted his victims using a dummy for the demonstration.

