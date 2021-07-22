Ivory Coast President Ouattara to meet ex-rival Gbagbo

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara and former president Laurent Gbagbo.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

  • Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara will host his predecessor Laurent Gbagbo on July 27, authorities announced on Wednesday.
  • It will be the first meeting between the two since Gbagbo returned home in June, after his acquittal at the International Criminal Court.

Two of the biggest political leaders in Cote d’Ivoire are set to meet next week in what is seen as a crucial step to reconcile the country’s political past that nearly split it.

