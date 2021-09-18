Breaking News: 9.77 seconds! Ferdinand Omanyala runs second fastest time in the world

North Africa virus cases plummeting after summer spike

Covid-19 Morocco

Taxi drivers wait before getting tested for Covid-19 coronavirus disease in Morocco's capital Rabat on May 27, 2020. 

Photo credit: Fadel Senna | AFP

By  AFP

Tunis,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.