Yoweri Museveni says no salary increment for arts teachers

President Museveni with the First Lady, who is also the Education minister, Ms Janet Museveni, during the commemoration of the Teachers’ Day at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala on October 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Daily Monitor
monitor

By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The government, he argued, will prioritise higher remuneration for science teachers whom he qualified as those teaching Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and ICT at the level of secondary school and above because they directly contribute to societal advances and improved livelihoods, unlike Arts counterparts.
  • The Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu) secretary-general, Mr Filbert Baguma, questioned the logic of the Cabinet’s recent approval of Ush4m gross monthly salary for science teachers.

Uganda's President Museveni on Wednesday firmly reiterated that there will be no pay rise for teachers of humanities, throwing into disarray a 2018 Collective Bargaining Agreement under which the government pledged uniform salary increase for all teachers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.