Nine killed in Mogadishu suicide bombing

People walk next to the scene of a car bombing attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, on December 22, 2018. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Nine people, most of them members of Somalia's security forces, were killed in a suspected suicide bombing in the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, police and witnesses said.

