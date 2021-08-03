Nigerian hospitals, patients in limbo as doctors’ strike enters second day

Nigerian doctors

Some Nigerian doctors who are on duty in one of the hospitals amid a nationwide strike that entered day two on August 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Mohammed Momoh | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Abuja

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.