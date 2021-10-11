Nigerian troops kill 32 fleeing bandits as five policemen die

The Nigerian military has killed 32 bandits who strayed into the state of Niger as they fled from an army offensive mounted against them in northwest Zamfara state.

The bandits were killed in Bangu Gari area on Sunday night after they attacked a police station and killed five officers a few hours before.

“They came in large numbers with sophisticated weapons including rocket launchers after fleeing their camps at Danjibga and Munhaye, Zamfara state…They stormed the police station at Bangu Gari in Rafi LGA and killed five policemen during the exchange of gunfire,” the military said on Monday.

“Immediately, a signal was received and a joint security force was despatched. At least 32 of the bandits were killed including their leaders, Karki Buzu and Yalo Nagoshi, while another kingpin, Ali Kawaji, sustained serious gun wounds.”

Reports say that another group of fleeing bandits from Zamfara also killed 20 people when they attacked a market in neighbouring Sokoto state on Saturday. Some 11 suspected bandits were arrested.

As the state offensive against bandits, terrorists and secessionists in the northwest, north central and northeast regions continues, President Muhammadu Buhari has again promised to eliminate all forms of violent crimes.

The president gave the assurance during a graduation ceremony at the Nigerian Defence Academy.

“As you are aware, our beloved nation Nigeria is facing many security challenges in this period. We continue to face security threats and violent crimes such as insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and politically motivated killings which threaten our national integration,” he said.

“It is pertinent to state in this regard that we have received new equipment in our fight against any form of insecurity from our friendly countries.”