Nigerian inflation, unemployment jump

Lagos

An aerial view of Lagos, the economic capital of Nigeria.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Nigeria’s inflation rose to a four-year high of more than 17 percent in February, while a rise in joblessness left a third of the workforce unemployed at the end of 2020, the statistics office said Tuesday.

