Nigeria 'unbowed' despite killing of Chief of Army Staff, top commanders

Nigeria Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and his encourage were buried in Abuja on Saturday, a day on which they had planned to be guests at the pass-out parade of Regular Recruit Intakes of the Depot Nigerian Army.

Attahiru, who would have turned 55 in August, and seven others, were on their way to Zaria in Kaduna, Northwest Nigeria, to attend the ceremony when the Beachcraft Super King 350 plane they were travelling in crashed near Kaduna Airport on Friday.

The depot was established in 1924 for the training of recruits of the Nigerian army.

Instead of celebrating the passing out of soldiers at the depot, the army released the burial schedule just as a probe into the crash was instituted.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig–Gen Mohammed Yerima, said the burial had been slated for Saturday, beginning with prayers at the National Mosque and National Christian Centre in Abuja before the interment at the National Military Cemetery.

The obsequies come less than six hours after the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, ordered the constitution of an accident investigation board to probe the air mishap.

A statement by the Director, Defence Information (DDI), Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said Irabor ordered the Accident Investigation Board to carry out the probe to determine the cause of the accident.

Army unbowed

Although the air mishap that happened due to a heavy downpour and inclement weather claimed the lives of top commanders, the army said it remained resolute in combatting security challenges in the country.

“The sacrifices of our dearly departed heroes will not be in vain,” the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) said and reassured Nigerians of the army’s commitment and loyalty to the constitution and government, saying it will continue to carry out its responsibilities.

Late Attahiru was appointed as Chief of Army Staff in January 2021 to succeed Lt-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, in a restructuring by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It resulted from mounting pressure for the President to reposition security apparatus in order combat the resurgence of terror, banditry and secession violence.

Other officers who died in the crash were Brig.-Gen Abdurahman Kuliya (Chief of Military Intelligence); Brig-Gen M. Abdulkadir (Chief of Staff to the COAS); Brig Gen Olatunji Olayinka (Army Provost Marshal); Maj. L. A. Hayat (ADC to COAS); Maj. Hamza; and the Ordely, Sgt. Umar.

The crew members were Flt. Lt. T. O. Asaniyi; Flt. Lt. A. A. Olufade; Sgt. Adesina; and ACM Oyedepo.

Eventful tenure

Shortly before the accident, the team led by Gen. Attahiru went to Kaduna to coordinate military action against bandits and to boost the morale of troops.

“In the last 72 hours, Attahiru shuttled to Maiduguri, Makurdi and Ibadan. He was always restless to make sure that the troops got it right,” military sources said.

“We can conveniently say he died in active service. He wanted results and as fast as possible. His tenure was short but eventful. He ran a tight schedule and was hardly sleeping.”