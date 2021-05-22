Nigeria 'unbowed' despite killing of Chief of Army Staff, top commanders

Major General Ibrahim Attahiru

In this file photo taken on October 4, 2017 Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole Major General Ibrahim Attahiru speaks at the army headquarters, in Maiduguri, Borno State in northcentral Nigeria. 

Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei | AFP
By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

  • Although the air mishap that happened due to a heavy downpour and inclement weather claimed the lives of top commanders, the army said it remained resolute in combatting security challenges in the country.

Nigeria Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and his encourage were buried in Abuja on Saturday, a day on which they had planned to be guests at the pass-out parade of Regular Recruit Intakes of the Depot Nigerian Army.

