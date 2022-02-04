Nigeria singles out terrorism sponsors as insurgency war intensifies

Nigerian soldiers

Nigerian soldiers patrolling in the north of Borno state close to a Islamist extremist group Boko Haram former camp near Maiduguri.

Photo credit: AFP
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Abuja,  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.