Nigeria’s Zamfara state closes schools, imposes curfew after mass abductions

Nigeria abductions

A group of girls previously kidnapped from their boarding school in northern Nigeria seen here after their release on March 2, 2021. Cases of kidnapping of schoolchildren have shot up in the country.

Photo credit: Aminu Abubakar | AFP
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Abuja

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.