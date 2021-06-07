Nigeria’s judicial strike stalls trial of terror suspects

Authorities have confirmed that 400 suspects will face trial as soon as the strike is suspended. 

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Abuja. A countrywide three-month strike by judiciary workers in Nigeria has stalled the trial of at least 400 persons suspected of funding of Boko Haram and other bandits. 

