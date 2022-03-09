Nigeria’s fuel crisis: Why smaller, more flexible refineries aren’t the full answer

President Buhari

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Nigeria is facing an ever-growing fuel crisis despite its vast oil reserves.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  The Conversation

Nigeria’s growing population of over 200 million people is facing an ever-growing fuel crisis despite its vast oil reserves.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.