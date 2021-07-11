Nigeria loses Sound Sultan, ace musician, actor and rapper, to cancer

Nigerian musician Sound Sultan

Rapper, songwriter, actor and movie producer Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan’, who died on July 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Sound Sultan Twitter Page
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 44-year-old died of throat cancer on Saturday, his family announced Sunday in a statement signed by one of his siblings, Kayode Fasasi.

Abuja,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 6 dead as pro-Zuma protests intensify

  2. UoN students threaten protests over higher fees

  3. Obado trial: Pathologist explains how Sharon died

  4. Kenya records 188 more Covid infections

  5. Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers near famous fort

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.