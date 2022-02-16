Nigeria lecturers go on strike, drawing rebuke from student leaders

University of Nigeria, Nnsuka

University of Nigeria, Nnsuka. Forty-three federal and 48 state universities in Nigeria have been shut following another strike by lecturers to force the government to fully implement a 2009 agreement on their welfare.

Photo credit: Mohammed Momoh | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Abuja

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.