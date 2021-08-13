Nigeria invokes ‘no work, no pay’ rule for striking doctors

Nigeria Covid

 A health official pushes an oxygen cylinder on a troley to treat Covid-19 patients suffering from acute respiratory challenge at a ward in Lagos State Isolation Centre in Yaba, Lagos, on January 22, 2021.  

Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei | AFP
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

 Abuja

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.