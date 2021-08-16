Nigeria gunmen kidnap 15 students in latest attack on schools

Kaduna students Bethel Baptist School kidnapped

Shoes of abducted boarding school students lie on the floor after 140 boarding students of Bethel Baptist School were kidnapped by gunmen in Kaduna, northwestern Nigeria, on July 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kehinde Gbenga | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Military deployments and peace deals have failed to end the violence, and bandits who hide in camps in the Rugu forest straddling Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara and Niger states continue to launch attacks.

Gunmen have killed three people at an agricultural college in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state and kidnapped 15 students among others, school officials and police said Monday, in the latest in a wave of mass abductions.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.