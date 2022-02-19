Nigeria fuel tanker blast kills 17

Pedestrians run from the scene of a fire ravaging four fuel tankers on Lagos' Ibadan highway in 2011. An explosion killed at least 17 people on Friday in Nigeria's southwestern Ogun state.

Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei | AFP

By  AFP

An explosion killed at least 17 people on Friday in Nigeria's southwestern Ogun state, after a vehicle collided with a fuel tanker on a busy highway, emergency services said.

