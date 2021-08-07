Nigeria bombs gunmen camp, kills 78

Nigerian soldiers in Borno

Nigerian soldiers patrolling in the north of Borno state close to a Islamist extremist group Boko Haram former camp near Maiduguri.

Photo credit: Quentin Leboucher | AFP

By  AFP

Nigerian forces have killed 78 gunmen, known locally as bandits, during military operations including air strikes in northwestern Zamfara state, the air force said.

