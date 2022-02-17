Nigeria begins 24-hour supply to end week-long fuel shortage

Nigeria contaminated fuel

Motorist in Nigeria queue to buy fuel following a discovery of contaminated fuel in supply in filling stations across the country. Fuel queues has emerged in Nigeria's major cities blamed on unsafe quantity of methanol in petrol imported into the country and resulting in traffic gridlock in different parts of the country as people engage in panic buying of petrol to stockpile the product.

Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

By  AFP

Nigeria's state-run oil company said it had started a 24-hour distribution of petrol to service stations to end a week-long scarcity that has caused traffic snarls in major cities.

