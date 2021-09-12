Nigeria asks bandits to surrender, says no more dialogue

Nigeria bandits

A file photo of armed bandits. Amid the military operation which has left many of the bandits killed or surrendering, Zamfara State Governor, Mr Bello Matawalle, has withdrawn the amnesty he offered earlier.

Photo credit: Courtesy
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Bandits in north central and north west have had a field day killing and kidnapping people, including children, for ransom, without yielding to entreaties from the various state governments.

Abuja,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.