Niger opposition figure accused of stoking unrest turns himself in

Niger opposition figure Hama Amadou

This file photo taken on November 6, 2013 shows Hama Amadou (C), then head of Nigers' parliament, delivering a speech at the Parliament House in Niamey, Niger.

Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The West African country has been shaken by violence since it was announced on Tuesday that ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum won the weekend's runoff vote by 55.75 per cent to opposition candidate Mahamane Ousmane's 44.25 percent.

Leading Niger opposition figure Hama Amadou, accused by the government of stoking unrest following the release of presidential election results, turned himself in to police in the capital Niamey on Friday, one of his aides said.

