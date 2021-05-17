New members of Ugandan Parliament sworn-in

Kampala,

Newly elected members of Parliament in Uganda on Monday started taking their oath as they began a new five-year term of office after the January 14 general elections.

Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige read the proclamation marking the start of the four-day swearing-in ceremony for the elected lawmakers, for the 11th Parliament.

Jessica Ababiku, district woman member of Parliament for Adjumani was the first to take the oath and pledge allegiance to the country's Constitution.

At least 132 out of over 500 legislators of the ruling National Resistance Movement party are expected to be sworn in on Monday.

The ceremony came after the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni was sworn in on last Wednesday to serve for the sixth five-year term in office after winning the Jan. 14 polls.