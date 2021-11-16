New carnage leaves dozens dead across eastern DR Congo

DR Congo insecurity

DRC soldiers take part in a foot patrol in the village of Manzalaho near Beni. 

Photo credit: Alexis Huguet | AFP

By  AFP

New carnage in the troubled east of the DR Congo has seen dozens killed in recent days, many with their throats slit or burned alive, despite a state of siege aimed at reining in marauding militia groups.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.