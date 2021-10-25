Nearly 400 still at large after Nigeria jailbreak

Nigerian security forces recaptured 446 inmates who escaped from prison in a mass jailbreak over the weekend with nearly 400 others still at large on Monday, officials said.

Heavily armed men used grenades to storm the Abolongo prison in southwest state Oyo late on Friday, the facility said, in the third mass prison outbreak this year in Africa's most populous nation.

Nigerian Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola said 446 had been recaptured and 392 were still at large after visiting the prison on Sunday.

"The federal government will pursue not just those who attacked our facility, but those who have escaped lawful custody," he added.

"You can run, but you can't hide," the minister said, adding that plans were underway to release "details" on the inmates in the media.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the prison, Olanrewaju Anjorin told AFP that in total 837 escaped and 446 had been recaptured.

Prison outbreaks are not uncommon in Nigeria, where security forces are often described as overstretched and overwhelmed.

In addition to fighting jihadists, Nigerian troops are also facing violent criminal gangs across the country and separatist agitation in the southeast.