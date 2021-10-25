Nearly 400 still at large after Nigeria jailbreak

Abolongo Correctional Centre

Gunmen on Friday attacked Abolongo Correctional Centre in southwestern Nigeria and freed 837 inmates

Photo credit: Mohammed Momoh | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

Nigerian security forces recaptured 446 inmates who escaped from prison in a mass jailbreak over the weekend with nearly 400 others still at large on Monday, officials said.

