Namibia sees decline in Covid-19 cases





The Covid-19 curve in Namibia is now showing a downward trajectory, with the number of new infections, hospitalisations and deaths, steadily declining, the country’s President announced Friday.

President Hage Geingob, who addressed the nation on the national response measures, said the country has gotten some respite int he last 14 days..

“The positivity rate has declined significantly from 28 percent to 15 percent over the last two-week period”, President Geingob said.

He added: “This shows that we can turn the tide and overcome the worst that this pandemic brought to our country. We must do all that we can to sustain this positive trajectory”.

“Public Gatherings as defined in the Regulations have been adjusted to one hundred persons per event”.

“The curfew will remain in force from 10pm to 4am daily”.